    C-17 Crew Chief: What We Bring to the Fight

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Archie, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, crew chief, showcases his role in accomplishing the mission at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

