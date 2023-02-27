C-17 Crew Chief: What We Bring to the Fight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Archie, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, crew chief, showcases his role in accomplishing the mission at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 20, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 15:09
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|874690
|VIRIN:
|230220-F-LN908-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109479229
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT