For this mindful Monday, meet Airman Destiny Beautiful Bald Eagle from the 319th Comptroller Squadron as she talks about how she practices Spiritual Resilience and how other can get in touch themselves on a deeper level.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 14:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874662
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-JP913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109478853
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What does Spiritual Resilience mean to you, by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT