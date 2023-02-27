Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What does Spiritual Resilience mean to you

    GRAND FORKS AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    For this mindful Monday, meet Airman Destiny Beautiful Bald Eagle from the 319th Comptroller Squadron as she talks about how she practices Spiritual Resilience and how other can get in touch themselves on a deeper level.

    Airmen
    Spiritual Resilience
    Mindful Monday
    Airmen Resiliance

