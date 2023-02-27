Recruiting Extension Program Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874660" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Walker Field speak about the Recruiter Extension Program to recruiters in the Eastern Recruiting Region Feb. 23, 2023. The program which was published in the MARADMIN 020/23 is designed to keep experienced canvassing recruiters committed to supporting the Marine Corps' end strength. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dakota Dodd and Cpl. Randall Whiteman)