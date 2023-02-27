Brig. Gen. Walker Field speak about the Recruiter Extension Program to recruiters in the Eastern Recruiting Region Feb. 23, 2023. The program which was published in the MARADMIN 020/23 is designed to keep experienced canvassing recruiters committed to supporting the Marine Corps' end strength. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dakota Dodd and Cpl. Randall Whiteman)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 14:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874660
|VIRIN:
|230223-M-PC612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109478827
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruiting Extension Program Part 2, by Cpl Dakota Dodd and Cpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
