    Recruiting Extension Program Part 2

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Dakota Dodd and Cpl. Randall Whiteman

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Brig. Gen. Walker Field speak about the Recruiter Extension Program to recruiters in the Eastern Recruiting Region Feb. 23, 2023. The program which was published in the MARADMIN 020/23 is designed to keep experienced canvassing recruiters committed to supporting the Marine Corps' end strength. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dakota Dodd and Cpl. Randall Whiteman)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874660
    VIRIN: 230223-M-PC612-1001
    Filename: DOD_109478827
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Recruiters
    Extension
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
    MARADMIN
    ERR
    MCRDPI

