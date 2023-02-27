Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    You can't fake leadership. When the enemy strikes, all pretensions dissolve. What remains is the raw essence of character.
    Across the Command, there are many Soldiers of different sizes, ranks, and expertise. So we asked ourselves, who is The Best?
    78 medical professionals representing 13 organizations in the Medical Readiness Command-West will converge on Fort Riley, Kansas, to endure the pounding, the forging, and the sting that achieves Victory.
    Only the most determined and resilient will win because in the end only one Leader and Team will emerge as The Best.
    The search for the answer begins April 3, 2023.
    Best Leader Teams Roster:
    Reynolds Army Health Clinic
    Dental Health Command-Central
    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Army Public Health Center
    Weed Army Community Hospital
    Baylor-Jones Army Community Hospital
    Irwin Army Community Hospital
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Munson Army Health Center
    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital
    Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center
    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Special thanks to the 1st Infantry Division's CG's Mounted Color Guard for their contribution to the production of this promotional video.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874658
    VIRIN: 230227-O-JU906-868
    PIN: 230227
    Filename: DOD_109478801
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, WHO is THE BEST?, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MRCWest #Army Medicine #ArmyBestLeader #MRCWestBestLeader

