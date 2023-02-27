video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874658" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

You can't fake leadership. When the enemy strikes, all pretensions dissolve. What remains is the raw essence of character.

Across the Command, there are many Soldiers of different sizes, ranks, and expertise. So we asked ourselves, who is The Best?

78 medical professionals representing 13 organizations in the Medical Readiness Command-West will converge on Fort Riley, Kansas, to endure the pounding, the forging, and the sting that achieves Victory.

Only the most determined and resilient will win because in the end only one Leader and Team will emerge as The Best.

The search for the answer begins April 3, 2023.

Watch it here as it unfolds.



Best Leader Teams Roster:

Reynolds Army Health Clinic

Dental Health Command-Central

William Beaumont Army Medical Center

Army Public Health Center

Weed Army Community Hospital

Baylor-Jones Army Community Hospital

Irwin Army Community Hospital

Brooke Army Medical Center

Munson Army Health Center

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital

Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

Evans Army Community Hospital



Special thanks to the 1st Infantry Division's CG's Mounted Color Guard for their contribution to the production of this promotional video.