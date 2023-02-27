You can't fake leadership. When the enemy strikes, all pretensions dissolve. What remains is the raw essence of character.
Across the Command, there are many Soldiers of different sizes, ranks, and expertise. So we asked ourselves, who is The Best?
78 medical professionals representing 13 organizations in the Medical Readiness Command-West will converge on Fort Riley, Kansas, to endure the pounding, the forging, and the sting that achieves Victory.
Only the most determined and resilient will win because in the end only one Leader and Team will emerge as The Best.
The search for the answer begins April 3, 2023.
Watch it here as it unfolds.
Best Leader Teams Roster:
Reynolds Army Health Clinic
Dental Health Command-Central
William Beaumont Army Medical Center
Army Public Health Center
Weed Army Community Hospital
Baylor-Jones Army Community Hospital
Irwin Army Community Hospital
Brooke Army Medical Center
Munson Army Health Center
General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital
Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
Evans Army Community Hospital
Special thanks to the 1st Infantry Division's CG's Mounted Color Guard for their contribution to the production of this promotional video.
