Sparking Innovation: AFOSI/Det 111's TruNarc Laser Drug Testing

The road to Spark Tank 2023 continues! This means the 412th Test Wing Innovation team, SparkED, is continuing the FY23 Airmen Pitch Process. The Airmen Pitch Process gives Units, Squadrons and Groups the chance to think of the next great innovative idea that sparks change for the better within their program. To provide inspiration for the future pitch, AFOSI/Det 111's TruNarc Laser Drug Testing device was a successful idea in FY22. TruNarc identifies narcotics and opioid derivatives out in the field in a safe and effect manner for the AFOSI agents.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 13:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874657
|VIRIN:
|230227-F-SU785-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109478715
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
