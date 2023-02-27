Sparking Innovation: AFOSI/Det 111's TruNarc Laser Drug Testing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The road to Spark Tank 2023 continues! This means the 412th Test Wing Innovation team, SparkED, is continuing the FY23 Airmen Pitch Process. The Airmen Pitch Process gives Units, Squadrons and Groups the chance to think of the next great innovative idea that sparks change for the better within their program. To provide inspiration for the future pitch, AFOSI/Det 111's TruNarc Laser Drug Testing device was a successful idea in FY22. TruNarc identifies narcotics and opioid derivatives out in the field in a safe and effect manner for the AFOSI agents.