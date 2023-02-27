U.S. Marines with 2nd Landing Support Battalion Conduct a Machine Gun Range in Fort Drum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874655" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a machine gun range on Fort Drum, New York, Feb. 26, 2023. Marines with Communications Company, Food Service Company, Disbursing, Motor Transport and Combat Engineers utilize the M240B machine gun and the M249 light machine gun during cold weather training to sustain and enhance their support capabilities in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)