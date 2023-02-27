U.S. Marines with 2nd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a machine gun range on Fort Drum, New York, Feb. 26, 2023. Marines with Communications Company, Food Service Company, Disbursing, Motor Transport and Combat Engineers utilize the M240B machine gun and the M249 light machine gun during cold weather training to sustain and enhance their support capabilities in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874655
|VIRIN:
|230225-M-MU578-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109478605
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Landing Support Battalion Conduct a Machine Gun Range in Fort Drum, by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
