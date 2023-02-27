Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Landing Support Battalion Conduct a Machine Gun Range in Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a machine gun range on Fort Drum, New York, Feb. 26, 2023. Marines with Communications Company, Food Service Company, Disbursing, Motor Transport and Combat Engineers utilize the M240B machine gun and the M249 light machine gun during cold weather training to sustain and enhance their support capabilities in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874655
    VIRIN: 230225-M-MU578-1001
    Filename: DOD_109478605
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    2nd MLG
    Machine Gun
    M240
    USNORTHCOM
    Cold Weather
    2nd LSB

