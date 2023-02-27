Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the EC, Predictable Iron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    Expeditionary warfare will be won by being able to project the Joint Force. Exercise Predictable Iron does just that, with Team Pope and the 82nd Airborne working together to conduct airborne drops of troops and heavy equipment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 11:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874653
    VIRIN: 230227-F-MA925-561
    Filename: DOD_109478569
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the EC, Predictable Iron, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF EC 82nd Airborne Team Pope Pope Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT