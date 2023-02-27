Around the EC, Predictable Iron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874653" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Expeditionary warfare will be won by being able to project the Joint Force. Exercise Predictable Iron does just that, with Team Pope and the 82nd Airborne working together to conduct airborne drops of troops and heavy equipment.