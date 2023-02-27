Around the EC, Predictable Iron

Expeditionary warfare will be won by being able to project the Joint Force. Exercise Predictable Iron does just that, with Team Pope and the 82nd Airborne working together to conduct airborne drops of troops and heavy equipment.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 11:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874653
|VIRIN:
|230227-F-MA925-561
|Filename:
|DOD_109478569
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
