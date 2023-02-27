Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll Cyprus ranges part 2

    CYPRUS

    02.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducting night and day maneuvers. Training with Cypriot troops and distinguished visitors recognizing the hard work being done during Exercise Silver Falcon 23.

    Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by SSG Brandon Rickert)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874650
    VIRIN: 230216-A-IP596-596
    Filename: DOD_109478545
    Length: 00:08:56
    Location: CY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll Cyprus ranges part 2, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cyprus
    AFN Vicenza
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SilverFalcon

