VA Life Insurance

Veterans should take note of a new life insurance program called VA-Life. The program provides guaranteed acceptance of whole life insurance coverage to Veterans 80 and under, with any level of service-connected disability. Some Veterans 81 and older may also be eligible. Guaranteed acceptance is a whole life policy that doesn’t require a medical exam or ask health questions. It also doesn’t have a limited two-year window to sign up. Whole life insurance provides coverage for the life of the policyholder, provided that premiums are always paid. Premium rates are locked in for the life of the policy. For more information, Veterans should go to benefits.va.gov/insurance.