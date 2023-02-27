Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VA LIFE INSURANCE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Veterans should take note of a new life insurance program called VA-Life. The program provides guaranteed acceptance of whole life insurance coverage to Veterans 80 and under, with any level of service-connected disability. Some Veterans 81 and older may also be eligible. Guaranteed acceptance is a whole life policy that doesn’t require a medical exam or ask health questions. It also doesn’t have a limited two-year window to sign up. Whole life insurance provides coverage for the life of the policyholder, provided that premiums are always paid. Premium rates are locked in for the life of the policy. For more information, Veterans should go to benefits.va.gov/insurance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 11:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 874648
    VIRIN: 230227-O-LB437-0001
    Filename: DOD_109478528
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VA LIFE INSURANCE, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VA Life Insurance
    VA-Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT