Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swimming competition at Air Force Trials

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2023

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    It was a bright, sunny day yesterday. Perfect weather to stay indoors and enjoy the heat and humidity of the Las Vegas Pool Pavilion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874645
    VIRIN: 230226-O-OR487-533
    PIN: 230226
    Filename: DOD_109478499
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swimming competition at Air Force Trials, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    Training
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT