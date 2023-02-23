Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Semi-autonomous canine enhances security at Cape Cod Space Force Station

    CAPE COD SPACE FORCE STATION, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jason Whittaker 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Cape Cod Space Force Station received an unmanned ground vehicle in the form of a semi-autonomous "dog" meant to enhance their base security protocols on Feb. 24, 2023. Automated robotic security firm, Asylon Inc., will partner with the 6th Space Warning Squadron, in increasing efficiency of installation security. The squadron will benefit in being provided assets, in the form of the robotic security dog and charging station, to maintain high tempo perimeter security operations for deterrence and real time intelligence.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: CAPE COD SPACE FORCE STATION, MA, US

    TAGS

    security
    robot
    ussf
    6sws
    ugv
    asylon

