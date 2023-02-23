Semi-autonomous canine enhances security at Cape Cod Space Force Station

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cape Cod Space Force Station received an unmanned ground vehicle in the form of a semi-autonomous "dog" meant to enhance their base security protocols on Feb. 24, 2023. Automated robotic security firm, Asylon Inc., will partner with the 6th Space Warning Squadron, in increasing efficiency of installation security. The squadron will benefit in being provided assets, in the form of the robotic security dog and charging station, to maintain high tempo perimeter security operations for deterrence and real time intelligence.