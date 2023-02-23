Cape Cod Space Force Station received an unmanned ground vehicle in the form of a semi-autonomous "dog" meant to enhance their base security protocols on Feb. 24, 2023. Automated robotic security firm, Asylon Inc., will partner with the 6th Space Warning Squadron, in increasing efficiency of installation security. The squadron will benefit in being provided assets, in the form of the robotic security dog and charging station, to maintain high tempo perimeter security operations for deterrence and real time intelligence.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874636
|VIRIN:
|230224-Z-GG582-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109478331
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|CAPE COD SPACE FORCE STATION, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Semi-autonomous canine enhances security at Cape Cod Space Force Station, by TSgt Jason Whittaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT