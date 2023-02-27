Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Crew Chief: Mission Focused

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tylor McDonald, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, flying crew chief, showcases his role in accomplishing the mission at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 15, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 12:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 874631
    VIRIN: 230215-F-BT441-810
    Filename: DOD_109478241
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Crew Chief: Mission Focused, by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C17
    Crew Chief
    Mission Readiness
    Joint Base Charleston

