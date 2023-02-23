Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Childcare Options For Military Families

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    Childcare options for Marine Corps families are available wherever you are. This video provides some of the many benefits and resources available on your installation. Visit militarychildcare.com for more information!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 08:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 874625
    VIRIN: 230227-M-JB228-619
    Filename: DOD_109478206
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Childcare Options For Military Families, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usmc
    MCCS
    childcare
    child and youth programs
    cyp

