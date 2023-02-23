Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Hampshire State of the State

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NH, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of the 157th Air Refueling Wing and 64th Air Refueling Squadron achieved numerous milestones for the KC-46 aircraft in 2022. The total-force Airmen tested the limits of possibilities for the future of air refueling and mobility. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 07:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874621
    VIRIN: 230207-Z-TW741-2001
    Filename: DOD_109478153
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: NH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire State of the State, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT