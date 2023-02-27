Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and German Soldiers restore landscape in Sankt Goar

    SANKT GOARSHAUSEN, RP, GERMANY

    02.23.2023

    Video by Natalie Weaver 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command and German Bundeswehr worked together to restore trails in Sankt Goar allowing U.S. troops to become closer to the common values and traditions of their host nation country on Feb. 23. Sankt Goar maintenance workers coordinated the project for volunteers to clear overgrown vegetation from the historic Rheinfels Castle wall and transport sand to reconstruct stairways.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874618
    VIRIN: 230223-A-NH708-084
    Filename: DOD_109478069
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: SANKT GOARSHAUSEN, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Germany
    EUCOM
    Communityoutreach
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    PeopleFirst

