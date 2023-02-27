The 21st Theater Sustainment Command and German Bundeswehr worked together to restore trails in Sankt Goar allowing U.S. troops to become closer to the common values and traditions of their host nation country on Feb. 23. Sankt Goar maintenance workers coordinated the project for volunteers to clear overgrown vegetation from the historic Rheinfels Castle wall and transport sand to reconstruct stairways.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 10:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874618
|VIRIN:
|230223-A-NH708-084
|Filename:
|DOD_109478069
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|SANKT GOARSHAUSEN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and German Soldiers restore landscape in Sankt Goar, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
