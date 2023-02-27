U.S. and German Soldiers restore landscape in Sankt Goar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 21st Theater Sustainment Command and German Bundeswehr worked together to restore trails in Sankt Goar allowing U.S. troops to become closer to the common values and traditions of their host nation country on Feb. 23. Sankt Goar maintenance workers coordinated the project for volunteers to clear overgrown vegetation from the historic Rheinfels Castle wall and transport sand to reconstruct stairways.