Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Forces Command Naples, visited Incirlik Air Base Incirlik Air Base, Feb. 23, 2023. Adm. Munsch came to Incirlik Air Base to observe the current humanitarian operations being conducted by TF 61/2, 39th Air Base Wing, and the Turkish Military.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 04:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|874612
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-NC038-558
|Filename:
|DOD_109477924
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Admiral Stuart B. Munsch Visits Incirlik Air Base, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT