Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Admiral Stuart B. Munsch Visits Incirlik Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    02.23.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    AFN Incirlik

    Adm. Stuart B. Munsch, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Forces Command Naples, visited Incirlik Air Base Incirlik Air Base, Feb. 23, 2023. Adm. Munsch came to Incirlik Air Base to observe the current humanitarian operations being conducted by TF 61/2, 39th Air Base Wing, and the Turkish Military.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 04:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 874612
    VIRIN: 230223-F-NC038-558
    Filename: DOD_109477924
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 1, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral Stuart B. Munsch Visits Incirlik Air Base, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Incirlik
    AFN Incirlik
    TurkiyeHADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT