Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bob Hope Elementary For The Love of Math

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Teachers from Bob Hope Elementary school host a math night event for students and parents, February 23, 2023, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Teachers instructed parents on new math techniques to use with their children at home. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 23:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874603
    VIRIN: 230223-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_109477745
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bob Hope Elementary For The Love of Math, by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Teacher
    Math
    Valentines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT