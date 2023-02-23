video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 149th Fighter Wing hosted a bone marrow drive with Salute to Life on February 25th, 2023 at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX. Salute to Life is donor program created to helped U.S. Department of Defense members and their dependents become volunteer bone marrow donors. Gunfighters demonstrated their altruism by registering in the global database that matches donors with those battling blood related disorders.