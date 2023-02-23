The 149th Fighter Wing hosted a bone marrow drive with Salute to Life on February 25th, 2023 at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX. Salute to Life is donor program created to helped U.S. Department of Defense members and their dependents become volunteer bone marrow donors. Gunfighters demonstrated their altruism by registering in the global database that matches donors with those battling blood related disorders.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 17:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874583
|VIRIN:
|230225-Z-NI120-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109477462
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|LACKLAND AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bone Marrow Drive, by SrA Kaliea Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
