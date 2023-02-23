Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bone Marrow Drive

    LACKLAND AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Kaliea Green 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 149th Fighter Wing hosted a bone marrow drive with Salute to Life on February 25th, 2023 at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX. Salute to Life is donor program created to helped U.S. Department of Defense members and their dependents become volunteer bone marrow donors. Gunfighters demonstrated their altruism by registering in the global database that matches donors with those battling blood related disorders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874583
    VIRIN: 230225-Z-NI120-001
    Filename: DOD_109477462
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: LACKLAND AFB, TX, US

    TAGS

    Lackland AFB
    Gunfighters
    149th Fighter Wing

