Coast Guard rescues hiker on Mussel Rock Beach

The Coast Guard rescued a stranded hiker off the rocks of Mussel Rock Beach Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023."This rescue was successful due to the hiker's ability to contact first responders," said Lt. Cmdr. Dave Herndon, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco's Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. "The Coast Guard asks that people make a plan before exploring Northern California's beautiful coastline. Make sure to wear appropriate clothing and footwear, stay hydrated, inform friends or family of your plan, and always have reliable means of communication to reach first responders." (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Video)