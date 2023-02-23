Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    95th Civil Support Team host BAYEX 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Pfc. William Espinosa 

    69th Public Affairs Detachment

    California National Guard's 95th Civil Support Team hosts BAYEX 2023, an annual interagency training exercise with local first responders, the Idaho National Guard’s 101st CST, Colorado’s National Guard 8th CST, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Strike Team, and other partner agencies, to test emergency response to chemical, radiological, biological, and nuclear threats near the Bay Area, Feb. 21-24, 2023. The four day training exercise was held on Alcatraz Island, Levi’s Stadium and other locations in Northern California. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. William Franco Espinosa)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 14:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874581
    VIRIN: 230224-Z-OK333-441
    Filename: DOD_109477351
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, 95th Civil Support Team host BAYEX 2023, by PFC William Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Support Team
    California National Guard
    CBRN
    95th Civil Support Team
    101st Civil Support Team
    8th Civil Support Team

