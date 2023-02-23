95th Civil Support Team host BAYEX 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



California National Guard's 95th Civil Support Team hosts BAYEX 2023, an annual interagency training exercise with local first responders, the Idaho National Guard’s 101st CST, Colorado’s National Guard 8th CST, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Strike Team, and other partner agencies, to test emergency response to chemical, radiological, biological, and nuclear threats near the Bay Area, Feb. 21-24, 2023. The four day training exercise was held on Alcatraz Island, Levi’s Stadium and other locations in Northern California. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. William Franco Espinosa)