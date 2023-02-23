California National Guard's 95th Civil Support Team hosts BAYEX 2023, an annual interagency training exercise with local first responders, the Idaho National Guard’s 101st CST, Colorado’s National Guard 8th CST, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Strike Team, and other partner agencies, to test emergency response to chemical, radiological, biological, and nuclear threats near the Bay Area, Feb. 21-24, 2023. The four day training exercise was held on Alcatraz Island, Levi’s Stadium and other locations in Northern California. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. William Franco Espinosa)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 14:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874581
|VIRIN:
|230224-Z-OK333-441
|Filename:
|DOD_109477351
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 95th Civil Support Team host BAYEX 2023, by PFC William Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT