Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Little Senegalese Ambassador

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THIES, SENEGAL

    02.20.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Dave Thompson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A little Senegalese girl leaves her mother to shake the hands of a group of U.S. military members as they tour the pediatrics ward at Mbour Hospital. The group is part of a 40-person medical team from the Vermont National Guard working with Senegalese hospital professionals at the Thies Regional Hospital and two smaller hospitals in and around Thies, Senegal over the two-week MEDREX Senegal 2023 exercise.

    MEDREX is a program designed and overseen by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) that allows medical personnel from the U.S. military and partner nations to exchange medical procedures and strengthen treatment capabilities. The exercise exposes participants to unique medical delivery methods, and ultimately improves their capacity to assess and deliver medical care. MEDREX Senegal 2023 is organized and executed by the Vermont National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) and administered by the National Guard Bureau. The Vermont National Guard and Senegal have been partnered through SPP since 2008. (U.S. Army

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 15:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874580
    VIRIN: 230220-A-JV645-146
    Filename: DOD_109477342
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: THIES, SN 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Senegalese Ambassador, by MSG Dave Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SETAF AF
    MEDREXAfrica
    Vermont National Guard
    Medical Readiness
    Green Mountain Boys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT