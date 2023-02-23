Little Senegalese Ambassador

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A little Senegalese girl leaves her mother to shake the hands of a group of U.S. military members as they tour the pediatrics ward at Mbour Hospital. The group is part of a 40-person medical team from the Vermont National Guard working with Senegalese hospital professionals at the Thies Regional Hospital and two smaller hospitals in and around Thies, Senegal over the two-week MEDREX Senegal 2023 exercise.



MEDREX is a program designed and overseen by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) that allows medical personnel from the U.S. military and partner nations to exchange medical procedures and strengthen treatment capabilities. The exercise exposes participants to unique medical delivery methods, and ultimately improves their capacity to assess and deliver medical care. MEDREX Senegal 2023 is organized and executed by the Vermont National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) and administered by the National Guard Bureau. The Vermont National Guard and Senegal have been partnered through SPP since 2008. (U.S. Army