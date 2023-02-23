Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senegal and State Partner Vermont Exchange Best Practices

    THIES, SENEGAL

    02.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Alvarez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Christina Fontaine, a doula with the Vermont Medical Detachment, decribes her experiences working in the maternity ward at the Regional Hospital in Thies, Senegal. Senegalese translator Ngordy Sow talks about the importance of the exchange program.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 07:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874579
    VIRIN: 230224-Z-AC359-616
    Filename: DOD_109477341
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: THIES, SN 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    NGB
    Vermont National Guard
    SPP
    MEDREX
    SETAF-AF

