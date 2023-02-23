U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct a key leader engagement during a certification exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 25, 2023. The CERTEX is designed to assess and sustain Military Occupational Specialty proficiency in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874577
|VIRIN:
|230225-M-TE664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109477267
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, I MIG CERTEX, key leader engagement, by LCpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT