    Cycling in the cold

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Yesterday was a big day starting with cycling at the RED HORSE compound on Nellis AFB, Nevada. The weather didn't cooperate but the athletes gave their all nonetheless. Later in the day the atmosphere at sitting volleyball was incredible and made for some memorable moments.

    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Warrior Games
    Training
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials

