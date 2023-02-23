Cycling in the cold

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yesterday was a big day starting with cycling at the RED HORSE compound on Nellis AFB, Nevada. The weather didn't cooperate but the athletes gave their all nonetheless. Later in the day the atmosphere at sitting volleyball was incredible and made for some memorable moments.