Yesterday was a big day starting with cycling at the RED HORSE compound on Nellis AFB, Nevada. The weather didn't cooperate but the athletes gave their all nonetheless. Later in the day the atmosphere at sitting volleyball was incredible and made for some memorable moments.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 10:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874575
|VIRIN:
|230225-O-OR487-691
|PIN:
|230225
|Filename:
|DOD_109477248
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Cycling in the cold, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
