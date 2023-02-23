Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Purple Heart Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2023

    Video by Casper Manlangit 

    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command

    On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, USTRANSCOM Commander General Jacqueline Van Ovost hosted the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Purple Heart Ceremony on Norfolk Naval Station, Va., for LTC Gary Kinsey for wounds sustained while serving as a joint planner in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. Among his family, peers, and special guests, LTC Kinsey was also presented with the Bronze Star for actions taken in caring for wounded personnel immediately after sustaining wounds on the same day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874574
    VIRIN: 230221-F-IX214-0001
    Filename: DOD_109477242
    Length: 00:27:43
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Purple Heart Ceremony, by Casper Manlangit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JECC
    JECC Purple Heart Ceremony
    Joint Enabling Capabilities Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT