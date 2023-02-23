On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, USTRANSCOM Commander General Jacqueline Van Ovost hosted the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Purple Heart Ceremony on Norfolk Naval Station, Va., for LTC Gary Kinsey for wounds sustained while serving as a joint planner in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. Among his family, peers, and special guests, LTC Kinsey was also presented with the Bronze Star for actions taken in caring for wounded personnel immediately after sustaining wounds on the same day.
|02.21.2023
|02.26.2023 10:12
|Video Productions
|874574
|230221-F-IX214-0001
|DOD_109477242
|00:27:43
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|1
|1
