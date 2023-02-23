video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, USTRANSCOM Commander General Jacqueline Van Ovost hosted the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command Purple Heart Ceremony on Norfolk Naval Station, Va., for LTC Gary Kinsey for wounds sustained while serving as a joint planner in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. Among his family, peers, and special guests, LTC Kinsey was also presented with the Bronze Star for actions taken in caring for wounded personnel immediately after sustaining wounds on the same day.