    U.S. Marines embrace Israeli culture in Tel Aviv

    ISRAEL

    02.25.2023

    Video by Cpl. Trystan Taft 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines explore during a historical battle sight visit in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 25, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between USMARCENT and the IDF designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trystan Taft)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 02:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874572
    VIRIN: 230225-M-FJ130-1001
    Filename: DOD_109477230
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: IL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines embrace Israeli culture in Tel Aviv, by Cpl Trystan Taft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

