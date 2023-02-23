U.S. Marines embrace Israeli culture in Tel Aviv

U.S. Marines explore during a historical battle sight visit in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 25, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between USMARCENT and the IDF designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trystan Taft)
