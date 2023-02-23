Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bi-Lateral Live Fire Dynamic Exercise Iron FIst 23

    HIJUDAI, JAPAN

    02.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado, Cpl. Vincent Pham and Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and soldiers with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, participate in a live fire exercise at Hijudai, Japan on Feb. 24, 2023. The bilateral live fire exercise was conducted to establish an understanding of allied weapons’ systems during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado, Cpl. Vincent Pham, and Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874571
    VIRIN: 230221-M-VU652-1337
    Filename: DOD_109477227
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: HIJUDAI, JP

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    Japan
    Allies
    Bilateral
    JSDF
    Iron Fist
    ARDB

