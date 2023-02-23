Bi-Lateral Live Fire Dynamic Exercise Iron FIst 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and soldiers with the 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, participate in a live fire exercise at Hijudai, Japan on Feb. 24, 2023. The bilateral live fire exercise was conducted to establish an understanding of allied weapons’ systems during Iron Fist 23. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado, Cpl. Vincent Pham, and Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)