Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division and others gathered at Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss for Truck Town at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 18, 2023. The annual free community event gets volunteers from the military, public safety, and private industry to bring heavy vehicles on post and open them to visitors. Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss is a one-of-a-kind, open-air marketplace on West bliss.
This work, Heavy Metal: 'Truck Town' at Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss inspires kids, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
