    Heavy Metal: 'Truck Town' at Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss inspires kids

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division and others gathered at Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss for Truck Town at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 18, 2023. The annual free community event gets volunteers from the military, public safety, and private industry to bring heavy vehicles on post and open them to visitors. Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss is a one-of-a-kind, open-air marketplace on West bliss.

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    texas
    army
    usarmy

