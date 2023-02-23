Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force doctor works with Senegalese medical professionals to treat patients- "It's not a vacation"

    THIES, SENEGAL

    02.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Alisha Grezlik 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Amber MacRae, an anesthesiologist with the Vermont National Air Guard, works with Senegalese medical professionals during a medical readiness exercise in Senegal. MacRae is part of a 40-person U.S. medical team working at the Thies Regional Hospital and two smaller hospitals in and around Thies, Senegal over the two-week MEDREX Senegal 2023 exercise.

    MEDREX is a program designed and overseen by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) that allows medical personnel from the U.S. military and partner nations to exchange medical procedures and strengthen treatment capabilities. The exercise exposes participants to unique medical delivery methods, and ultimately improves their capacity to assess and deliver medical care. MEDREX Senegal 2023 is organized and executed by the Vermont National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP) and administered by the National Guard Bureau. The Vermont National Guard and Senegal have been partnered through SPP since 2008. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Alisha Grezlik)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 05:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874560
    VIRIN: 230224-A-UI440-243
    Filename: DOD_109476725
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: THIES, SN 
    Hometown: BURLINGTON, VT, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Vermont National Guard
    Green Mountain Boys
    Medical Readiness
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    MEDREXAfrica

