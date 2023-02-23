Kuwait Liberation Day Live Fire Exercise, Al Tahreer 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army aviation battalions of 1st Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, Attack Helicopter Battalion, and 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Assault Helicopter Battalion, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Task Force Mustang," participated in the Al Tahreer live fire exercise in commemoration of Kuwait Liberation Day. Multiple units from across the Kuwait Land Forces, U.S. military, and British Army, put on a live fire exhibition, demonstrating the combined capabilities of their partnerships at the Udairi Range in Kuwait on Feb. 23, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Samuel De Leon, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)