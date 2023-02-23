Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuwait Liberation Day Live Fire Exercise, Al Tahreer 2023

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT

    02.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    U.S. Army aviation battalions of 1st Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, Attack Helicopter Battalion, and 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, Assault Helicopter Battalion, attached to 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Task Force Mustang," participated in the Al Tahreer live fire exercise in commemoration of Kuwait Liberation Day. Multiple units from across the Kuwait Land Forces, U.S. military, and British Army, put on a live fire exhibition, demonstrating the combined capabilities of their partnerships at the Udairi Range in Kuwait on Feb. 23, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Samuel De Leon, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 03:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874556
    VIRIN: 230223-A-OE086-666
    Filename: DOD_109476644
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KW 

