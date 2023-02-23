Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Air Force Trials Opening Ceremony

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The 2023 Air Force Trials kicked off with a grand Opening Ceremony featuring Wounded Warriors from around the globe. It showcased the stories of recovery and resiliency and really impacted those Wounded Warriors and audience members in attendance.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874555
    VIRIN: 230224-O-OR487-689
    PIN: 230224
    Filename: DOD_109476643
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Warrior Games
    Training
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials

