The 2023 Air Force Trials kicked off with a grand Opening Ceremony featuring Wounded Warriors from around the globe. It showcased the stories of recovery and resiliency and really impacted those Wounded Warriors and audience members in attendance.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2023 10:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874555
|VIRIN:
|230224-O-OR487-689
|PIN:
|230224
|Filename:
|DOD_109476643
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Air Force Trials Opening Ceremony, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
