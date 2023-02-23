BROLL - U.S. Army and multinational partners conduct troop leading procedures and leaders recon at JA23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll from bilateral troop leading procedures and leaders’ reconnaissance on Feb. 19, 2023 during Justified Accord 23 (JA23). JA23, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. This multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Army video by SSG Brandon Rickert)



(00:00-08:16) CU: Sand table

(08:17-14:55) Wide: Sand table

(14:56-23:05) CU: Sand table

(23:06-28:20) MED: Overhead sand table

(28:21-34:05) MED: Low angle sand table

(35:06-40:55) CU: Cutting paper

(40:56-46:24) MED: Soldiers practicing signals

(46:25-54:35) CU: Tilt down of map

(54:36-01:02:27) CU: KDF commander

(01:02:28-01:08:33) MED: Soldiers planning

(01:08:34-01:21:27) CU: JA patch rack focus

(01:21:28-01:29:42) MED: Soldiers planning

(01:29:43-01:40:19) MED: Soldiers planning

(01:40:20-01:57:52) MED: pan/tilt of soldiers mapping

(01:57:53-02:10:01) MED: Soldiers discussing

(02:10:02-02:20:35) Wide: Soldiers planning at sand table

(02:20:35-02:26:19) CU: Sand table structures

(02:26:20-02:33:01) MED: Soldiers observing sand table

(02:33:02-02:38:26) MED: Soldiers observing sand table

(02:38:27-02:46:55) Wide: Soldiers walking/recon

(02:46:56-02:55:27) Wide: Soldiers walking/recon

(02:55:28-03:02:32) Wide: Soldiers walking/recon

(03:02:32-03:16:25) Wide: Soldiers discussing movements

(03:16:26-03:34:36) MED: Soldiers discussing movements

(03:34:37-03:41:05) Wide: Soldiers discussing movements

(03:41:06-03:47:22) MED: Soldiers discussing movements

(03:47:23-04:00:15) Wide: Soldiers in wadi

(04:00:16-04:05:14) Wide: Soldiers in wadi

(04:05:15-04:10:28) Wide: Soldiers in open area