    BROLL - U.S. Army and multinational partners conduct troop leading procedures and leaders recon at JA23

    ISIOLO, KENYA

    02.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    B-Roll from bilateral troop leading procedures and leaders’ reconnaissance on Feb. 19, 2023 during Justified Accord 23 (JA23). JA23, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. This multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Army video by SSG Brandon Rickert)

    (00:00-08:16) CU: Sand table
    (08:17-14:55) Wide: Sand table
    (14:56-23:05) CU: Sand table
    (23:06-28:20) MED: Overhead sand table
    (28:21-34:05) MED: Low angle sand table
    (35:06-40:55) CU: Cutting paper
    (40:56-46:24) MED: Soldiers practicing signals
    (46:25-54:35) CU: Tilt down of map
    (54:36-01:02:27) CU: KDF commander
    (01:02:28-01:08:33) MED: Soldiers planning
    (01:08:34-01:21:27) CU: JA patch rack focus
    (01:21:28-01:29:42) MED: Soldiers planning
    (01:29:43-01:40:19) MED: Soldiers planning
    (01:40:20-01:57:52) MED: pan/tilt of soldiers mapping
    (01:57:53-02:10:01) MED: Soldiers discussing
    (02:10:02-02:20:35) Wide: Soldiers planning at sand table
    (02:20:35-02:26:19) CU: Sand table structures
    (02:26:20-02:33:01) MED: Soldiers observing sand table
    (02:33:02-02:38:26) MED: Soldiers observing sand table
    (02:38:27-02:46:55) Wide: Soldiers walking/recon
    (02:46:56-02:55:27) Wide: Soldiers walking/recon
    (02:55:28-03:02:32) Wide: Soldiers walking/recon
    (03:02:32-03:16:25) Wide: Soldiers discussing movements
    (03:16:26-03:34:36) MED: Soldiers discussing movements
    (03:34:37-03:41:05) Wide: Soldiers discussing movements
    (03:41:06-03:47:22) MED: Soldiers discussing movements
    (03:47:23-04:00:15) Wide: Soldiers in wadi
    (04:00:16-04:05:14) Wide: Soldiers in wadi
    (04:05:15-04:10:28) Wide: Soldiers in open area

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874551
    VIRIN: 230219-A-IP596-427
    Filename: DOD_109476367
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: ISIOLO, KE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, BROLL - U.S. Army and multinational partners conduct troop leading procedures and leaders recon at JA23, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Kenya
    AFN Vicenza
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF

