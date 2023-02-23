Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MIG CERTEX arrival

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group arrive at training area sierra for a certification exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 23, 2023. The CERTEX is designed to assess and sustain Military Occupational Specialty proficiency in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 23:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    TAGS

    FTX
    USMC
    CERTEX
    I MEF
    Marines
    I MIG

