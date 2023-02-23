U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 414th Signal Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, receive the battalion’s new physical training competition trophy on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2023. The battalion command team instituted the new monthly fitness competition to build unit esprit de corps and readiness. Leaders of the brigade assert that competition events are also a fundamental part of building cohesive Army teams.
This work, Signal Company Soldiers first to seize new Sustainment Battalion Trophy, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
