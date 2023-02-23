Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Signal Company Soldiers first to seize new Sustainment Battalion Trophy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 414th Signal Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, receive the battalion’s new physical training competition trophy on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2023. The battalion command team instituted the new monthly fitness competition to build unit esprit de corps and readiness. Leaders of the brigade assert that competition events are also a fundamental part of building cohesive Army teams.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 20:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874543
    VIRIN: 230224-A-DP764-953
    Filename: DOD_109476225
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Signal Company Soldiers first to seize new Sustainment Battalion Trophy, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    Fitness
    competition
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT