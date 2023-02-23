Signal Company Soldiers first to seize new Sustainment Battalion Trophy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 414th Signal Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, receive the battalion’s new physical training competition trophy on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2023. The battalion command team instituted the new monthly fitness competition to build unit esprit de corps and readiness. Leaders of the brigade assert that competition events are also a fundamental part of building cohesive Army teams.