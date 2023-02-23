Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Maintenance Group Airmen prepare static display

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 3rd Maintenance Group prepare a F-4 Phantom static display for transport at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, February 23. 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874540
    VIRIN: 230223-F-RJ686-1001
    Filename: DOD_109476156
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Maintenance Group Airmen prepare static display, by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintenance
    JBER
    F-4 Phantom
    3rd MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT