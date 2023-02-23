Accelerating the Legacy 2023

Accelerating the Legacy is an aviation heritage event that honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy, offers professional development and networking opportunities to Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio)
