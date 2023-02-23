Accelerating the Legacy 2023

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Accelerating the Legacy is an aviation heritage event that honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy, offers professional development and networking opportunities to Total Force Airmen, and inspires the next generation of aviation professionals. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio)

    02.24.2023
    02.24.2023
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Tuskegee Airmen
    437th Airlift Wing
    Black History Month
    Joint Base Charleston
    Accelerating the Legacy

