Knowledge Share Fair & Technology Showcase (Jan. 19, 2023)

The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard hosted a Knowledge Share Fair for its employees Jan. 19, 2023.



No submarine or ship leaves the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility without the support of every individual here. However, each shop may not always see or understand what roles other shops play in getting out each ship on time. That’s where the Knowledge Share Fair bridges the gap and allows all personnel to see what their counterparts do on a daily basis and how their piece of the puzzle contributes to mission success.