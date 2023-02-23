Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knowledge Share Fair & Technology Showcase (Jan. 19, 2023)

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Marc Ayalin 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard hosted a Knowledge Share Fair for its employees Jan. 19, 2023.

    No submarine or ship leaves the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility without the support of every individual here. However, each shop may not always see or understand what roles other shops play in getting out each ship on time. That’s where the Knowledge Share Fair bridges the gap and allows all personnel to see what their counterparts do on a daily basis and how their piece of the puzzle contributes to mission success.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 18:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874533
    VIRIN: 220119-N-QL164-001
    PIN: 220119
    Filename: DOD_109475997
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knowledge Share Fair & Technology Showcase (Jan. 19, 2023), by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NoKaOi #KnowledgeShareFair

