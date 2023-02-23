Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrainian Soldiers Visit Joint Base Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Ukrainian soldiers met and exchanged stories with U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Sailors who are involved with shipping U.S. security assistance to Ukraine, at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 22, 2023. The soldiers are in the United States to be fitted with prosthetics and undergo rehabilitation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874531
    VIRIN: 230222-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_109475905
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukrainian Soldiers Visit Joint Base Charleston, by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    437th Airlift Wing
    Ukraine
    Joint Base Charleston
    841st Transportation Battalion

