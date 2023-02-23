Ukrainian Soldiers Visit Joint Base Charleston

Ukrainian soldiers met and exchanged stories with U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Sailors who are involved with shipping U.S. security assistance to Ukraine, at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 22, 2023. The soldiers are in the United States to be fitted with prosthetics and undergo rehabilitation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)
