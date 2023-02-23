Ukrainian Soldiers Visit Joint Base Charleston

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ukrainian soldiers met and exchanged stories with U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Sailors who are involved with shipping U.S. security assistance to Ukraine, at Joint Base Charleston, Feb. 22, 2023. The soldiers are in the United States to be fitted with prosthetics and undergo rehabilitation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)