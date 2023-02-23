Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers from the 9th and 29th Aircraft Maintenance Unit participated in Agile Combat Employment Reaper 23.6 at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 16, 2023. During this exercise the Maintainers worked with Airmen from Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., and Airmen from Creech, AFB, Nevada, to successfully use a Portable Aircraft Control Station and Satcom Launch and Recovery for the first time off Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 17:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874529
    VIRIN: 230216-F-WJ123-1001
    Filename: DOD_109475871
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAGCC
    Holloman AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper
    9th AMU
    ACE Reaper
    29th AMU

