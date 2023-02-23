Holloman Airmen participate in ACE Reaper 23.6

Maintainers from the 9th and 29th Aircraft Maintenance Unit participated in Agile Combat Employment Reaper 23.6 at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 16, 2023. During this exercise the Maintainers worked with Airmen from Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., and Airmen from Creech, AFB, Nevada, to successfully use a Portable Aircraft Control Station and Satcom Launch and Recovery for the first time off Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 17:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874529
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-WJ123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109475871
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, US
