    Patriot Launcher

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer (14T), HQ/A Battery 3-6 ADA BN, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade as part of the Advanced Individual Training (AIT) for the 14T students at US Army Fort Sill Fires Center of Excellence in Oklahoma.

    Broll Patriot

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874523
    VIRIN: 230224-O-ZY123-111
    Filename: DOD_109475661
    Length: 00:17:46
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    This work, Patriot Launcher, by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #patriot #launcher #14T #Fortsill #ada #firsttofire

