Patriot Launcher

Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer (14T), HQ/A Battery 3-6 ADA BN, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade as part of the Advanced Individual Training (AIT) for the 14T students at US Army Fort Sill Fires Center of Excellence in Oklahoma.
Broll Patriot
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 17:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874523
|VIRIN:
|230224-O-ZY123-111
|Filename:
|DOD_109475661
|Length:
|00:17:46
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
