The Big Red One Year of the Non-Commissioned Officer kicks off today on Fort Riley, Kansas!
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 16:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874520
|VIRIN:
|230101-O-HG322-907
|Filename:
|DOD_109475459
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Year of the NCO Kickoff, by Marlin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
