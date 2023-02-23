Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll Video of 177th Fighter Wing Hosting Air Mobility Command Units For Integrated Combat Turnaround Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Andrew Moseley 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    B-roll video of Airmen with the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, part of Air Combat Command, hosting Integrated Combat Turnaround (ICT) training for members of Air Mobility Command (AMC) Feb. 10, 2023, at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The 177th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron collaborated with the 177th Logistics Readiness Squadron, accompanying the hot-pit refueling with the loading of munitions, aircraft reconfiguration and aircraft inspections. The combined process results in a very rapid turnaround time for the assigned fighter aircraft and is what makes up the true purpose of an ICT. Airmen from three AMC bases attended the ICT training at the 177th FW including Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire from Feb. 9 to Feb. 17, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Andrew J. Moseley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874519
    VIRIN: 230210-Z-YH452-2001
    Filename: DOD_109475388
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll Video of 177th Fighter Wing Hosting Air Mobility Command Units For Integrated Combat Turnaround Training, by Andrew Moseley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    USAF
    Training
    NJ ANG
    177th Fighter Wing
    Integrated Combat Turnaround

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT