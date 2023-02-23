B-roll Video of 177th Fighter Wing Hosting Air Mobility Command Units For Integrated Combat Turnaround Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874519" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video of Airmen with the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, part of Air Combat Command, hosting Integrated Combat Turnaround (ICT) training for members of Air Mobility Command (AMC) Feb. 10, 2023, at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The 177th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron collaborated with the 177th Logistics Readiness Squadron, accompanying the hot-pit refueling with the loading of munitions, aircraft reconfiguration and aircraft inspections. The combined process results in a very rapid turnaround time for the assigned fighter aircraft and is what makes up the true purpose of an ICT. Airmen from three AMC bases attended the ICT training at the 177th FW including Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire from Feb. 9 to Feb. 17, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Andrew J. Moseley)