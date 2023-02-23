Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Delta 9: Orbital Warfare

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Operations Command

    The Space Delta 9 mission is to prepare, present, and project assigned and attached forces for the purpose of conducting protect and defend operations and providing national decision authorities with response options to deter and, when necessary, defeat orbital threats.

    Additionally, DEL 9 supports Space Domain Awareness by conducting space-based battlespace characterization operations and also conducts on-orbit experimentation and technology demonstrations for the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874515
    VIRIN: 230224-F-RR403-514
    PIN: 229004
    Filename: DOD_109475336
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    TAGS

    spoc
    Space Operations Command
    Space Delta 9
    Delta 9
    orbital warfare
    Stormbringers

