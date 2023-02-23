Space Delta 9: Orbital Warfare

The Space Delta 9 mission is to prepare, present, and project assigned and attached forces for the purpose of conducting protect and defend operations and providing national decision authorities with response options to deter and, when necessary, defeat orbital threats.
Additionally, DEL 9 supports Space Domain Awareness by conducting space-based battlespace characterization operations and also conducts on-orbit experimentation and technology demonstrations for the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|02.24.2023
|02.24.2023 16:39
|Video Productions
|00:01:17
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
