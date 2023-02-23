Space Delta 8: Satellite Communications and Navigational Warfare

Space Delta 8 is mission-focused on Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) and Satellite Communications (SATCOM), providing the only global utility for PNT signals to both warfighters and civilian users as well as the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military Satellite Communications (MILSATCOM) to the President, Secretary of Defense, national decision makers, theater commanders, and strategic and tactical forces worldwide.
The Delta commander executes command and control of the nation’s MILSATCOM and Global Positioning System (GPS) constellations, develops and trains space warfighters, and delivers capabilities through 24/7 crew operations. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
