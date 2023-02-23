Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Delta 8: Satellite Communications and Navigational Warfare

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Delta 8 is mission-focused on Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) and Satellite Communications (SATCOM), providing the only global utility for PNT signals to both warfighters and civilian users as well as the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military Satellite Communications (MILSATCOM) to the President, Secretary of Defense, national decision makers, theater commanders, and strategic and tactical forces worldwide.

    The Delta commander executes command and control of the nation’s MILSATCOM and Global Positioning System (GPS) constellations, develops and trains space warfighters, and delivers capabilities through 24/7 crew operations. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 16:39
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

