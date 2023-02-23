video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874507" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VA Video Connect—VA’s secure app for video visits—allows Veterans to meet with VA health care providers on a smartphone, computer, or tablet. With the caregiver connect scheduling option, Veterans can invite up to five guests, such as a caregiver or family member, to attend their visit. The app is convenient for Veterans who live far from a VA facility or have limited access to VA facilities; for those with health conditions that make it hard to travel; or when there’s a lack of time to attend in-person appointments. Veterans should talk to their provider to see if a VA video connect visit is a good option. They can learn about VA Video Connect by going to telehealth.va.gov.