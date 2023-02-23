Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VA VIDEO CONNECT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    VA Video Connect—VA’s secure app for video visits—allows Veterans to meet with VA health care providers on a smartphone, computer, or tablet. With the caregiver connect scheduling option, Veterans can invite up to five guests, such as a caregiver or family member, to attend their visit. The app is convenient for Veterans who live far from a VA facility or have limited access to VA facilities; for those with health conditions that make it hard to travel; or when there’s a lack of time to attend in-person appointments. Veterans should talk to their provider to see if a VA video connect visit is a good option. They can learn about VA Video Connect by going to telehealth.va.gov.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 16:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 874507
    VIRIN: 230224-O-LB437-0001
    Filename: DOD_109475282
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VA VIDEO CONNECT, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    VA Video Connect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT