VA Video Connect—VA’s secure app for video visits—allows Veterans to meet with VA health care providers on a smartphone, computer, or tablet. With the caregiver connect scheduling option, Veterans can invite up to five guests, such as a caregiver or family member, to attend their visit. The app is convenient for Veterans who live far from a VA facility or have limited access to VA facilities; for those with health conditions that make it hard to travel; or when there’s a lack of time to attend in-person appointments. Veterans should talk to their provider to see if a VA video connect visit is a good option. They can learn about VA Video Connect by going to telehealth.va.gov.
