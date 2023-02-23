Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VA Health and Benefits Mobile mobile app

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    The VA Health and Benefits mobile app is an important free resource for Veterans. The tool is like a one-stop shop for Veterans. It allows them to view or cancel VA medical appointments; send and receive messages from health care providers; and download VA benefit letters to provide Veteran status or disability payments. Veterans can also manage existing VA claims; find the closest VA medical centers; and get quick access to the VA crisis line. They can download the health and benefits app on their i-phone or at the Google app store—or wherever they normally get their mobile apps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 15:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 874503
    VIRIN: 230224-O-LB437-0001
    Filename: DOD_109475250
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VA Health and Benefits Mobile mobile app, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VA Health and Benefits mobile app

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT