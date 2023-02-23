VA Health and Benefits Mobile mobile app

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874503" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The VA Health and Benefits mobile app is an important free resource for Veterans. The tool is like a one-stop shop for Veterans. It allows them to view or cancel VA medical appointments; send and receive messages from health care providers; and download VA benefit letters to provide Veteran status or disability payments. Veterans can also manage existing VA claims; find the closest VA medical centers; and get quick access to the VA crisis line. They can download the health and benefits app on their i-phone or at the Google app store—or wherever they normally get their mobile apps.