Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. National Park Service -- Free Lifetime Passes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Video by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    The U.S. National Park Service is offering Veterans a free lifetime pass to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites. These sites are located across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests. The lands host activities to fit any lifestyle—hiking, biking, fishing, camping—and much more. Gold Star families are also eligible for these free lifetime passes. Plus, they cover entrance fees for a driver and all passengers in a car—or up to three additional adults at sites that charge per person. Obtaining one is easy. Veterans need to go to the National Park Service web site—nps.gov—or the National Park Service app.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 15:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 874492
    VIRIN: 230224-O-LB437-0001
    Filename: DOD_109475002
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. National Park Service -- Free Lifetime Passes, by Mike Richman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gold Star families
    U.S. National Park Service
    U.S. national parks
    free lifetime passes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT