U.S. National Park Service -- Free Lifetime Passes

The U.S. National Park Service is offering Veterans a free lifetime pass to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites. These sites are located across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests. The lands host activities to fit any lifestyle—hiking, biking, fishing, camping—and much more. Gold Star families are also eligible for these free lifetime passes. Plus, they cover entrance fees for a driver and all passengers in a car—or up to three additional adults at sites that charge per person. Obtaining one is easy. Veterans need to go to the National Park Service web site—nps.gov—or the National Park Service app.
|11.15.2022
Date Posted: 02.24.2023
|PSA
|874492
|230224-O-LB437-0001
|DOD_109475002
|00:00:59
|US
|0
|0
