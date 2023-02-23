Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang Challenge 2023

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Bryan Dorman 

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    The “Mustang Challenge”. An annual event conducted by JCSE's 4th Squadron to test (and challenge) their teams' regarding Warrior Tasks and Technical Proficiencies. The prize? Bragging rights, but more importantly, it allows the Squadron to assess their readiness from a different perspective. Not every year is the same. Locations and tasks may differ, however, the will to win has always remained. This year, the Mustangs charged through a Land Navigation Course and the Air Assault Confidence Course at the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. Thereafter, they continued the challenge at MacDill AFB with an M-9 Stress Shoot. This involved running from JCSE to the range (about 1.3 miles one way), engaging stationary targets, and running back. They will then have 30 seconds to recover before doing a fast-paced, modified version of the Army Combat Fitness test. The last event is a mini communications exercise with their kits. All teams put up an amazing fight, however, one team from Lima Troop was victorious in the end. (Video by MSG Bryan Dorman)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874488
    VIRIN: 230105-A-DF724-248
    PIN: 230105
    Filename: DOD_109474856
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    JCSE
    thevoiceheardaroundtheworld
    mustangchallenge
    jointcommunicationssupportelement

