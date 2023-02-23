Mustang Challenge 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The “Mustang Challenge”. An annual event conducted by JCSE's 4th Squadron to test (and challenge) their teams' regarding Warrior Tasks and Technical Proficiencies. The prize? Bragging rights, but more importantly, it allows the Squadron to assess their readiness from a different perspective. Not every year is the same. Locations and tasks may differ, however, the will to win has always remained. This year, the Mustangs charged through a Land Navigation Course and the Air Assault Confidence Course at the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. Thereafter, they continued the challenge at MacDill AFB with an M-9 Stress Shoot. This involved running from JCSE to the range (about 1.3 miles one way), engaging stationary targets, and running back. They will then have 30 seconds to recover before doing a fast-paced, modified version of the Army Combat Fitness test. The last event is a mini communications exercise with their kits. All teams put up an amazing fight, however, one team from Lima Troop was victorious in the end. (Video by MSG Bryan Dorman)