A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog

Cpl. Kaylie Floyd, a military working dog handler assigned to 93rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 38th Military Police Battalion, discusses the daily life of a military working dog Feb. 14, 2023 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Floyd has worked with Groll, her military service dog, for over two years, and she routinely trains with him on sniffing out homemade/improvised explosives.