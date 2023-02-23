Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of a Military Working Dog

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpl. Kaylie Floyd, a military working dog handler assigned to 93rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 38th Military Police Battalion, discusses the daily life of a military working dog Feb. 14, 2023 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Floyd has worked with Groll, her military service dog, for over two years, and she routinely trains with him on sniffing out homemade/improvised explosives.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874485
    VIRIN: 230224-A-AB240-1001
    Filename: DOD_109474734
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    Military Working Dog
    Military Police
    ROTM
    93rd MWD Detachment

