Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fourth Air Force: A History

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Shevonne Cleveland 

    4th Air Force

    Since 1940 Fourth Air Force has played a vital role in our nation's air defense. Here's just a brief look at some of the extraordinary history of the foundations of Fourth Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874484
    VIRIN: 230224-F-HV400-553
    Filename: DOD_109474733
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ReserveReady #GoFourthandConquer #ReserveResilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT